Shannon Sharpe: Why Are People Saying Colin Kaepernick Disrespected The Flag, But Not White Supremacists? (VIDEO

Earlier today on FS1’s ‘Undisputed,’ co-host Shannon Sharpe asked the question on why people condemned Colin Kaepernick for kneeling during the National Anthem last season, but have not said a peep about white supremacists disrespecting the flag by protesting in Charlottesville with three flags, one being the American flag and the another being confederate flags.
Watch the video below:
.@ShannonSharpe: No one has said those men carrying the American flag in Charlottesville disrespected the flag like they did for Kaepernick. pic.twitter.com/AZoKWq5BxS
— UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) August 17, 2017