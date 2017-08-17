Shannon Sharpe: Why Are People Saying Colin Kaepernick Disrespected The Flag, But Not White Supremacists? (VIDEO





Earlier today on FS1’s ‘Undisputed,’ co-host Shannon Sharpe asked the question on why people condemned Colin Kaepernick for kneeling during the National Anthem last season, but have not said a peep about white supremacists disrespecting the flag by protesting in Charlottesville with three flags, one being the American flag and the another being confederate flags.

Watch the video below:

