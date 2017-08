Check out NBA star Dwyane Wade teaching his 15-year-old son Zaire how to drive his $300,000 dollar Ferrari.

Zaire his Wade’s oldest son of three. Also, Wade has two other sons, Zion Malachi Airamis Wade (born May 29th, 2007) and Xavier Zechariah Wade (born November 10th, 2013). Wade also raises a nephew, Dahveon (born 2002), who is the son of Wade’s sister Deanna.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Watch the video below: