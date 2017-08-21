Rappers LL Cool J And Fat Joe Double Date With Their Wives In New York! (Photos)
Ex-NFL Player Quanterus Smith Arrested After Robbing An AT&T Store For $500 Cash And 10 Phones! (Video)



TheBallerLife.com has learned that ex-NFL player Quanterus Smith and his sidekick was arrested in connection with the armed robbery of an AT&T store in Douglas County, a sheriff’s spokesman said.

WSBTV.com reports:

Police told Channel 2’s Tom Regan that on Wednesday, just before 6 p.m., Quanterus Smith, 27, and Brandon Byse, 22, robbed the AT&T store on Thornton Road at gunpoint, demanding money and taking iPhones. A store worker said the two men stole 10 phones and over $500.

Officials told Regan the suspects fled, but their car was spotted a short distance away, on Skyview Road near Thornton Road, by a Douglas County sheriff’s deputy.

Watch the video below:

SMH! This young man is only 27. Smith last played in the NFL with the detroit Lions back in 2016. On August 29th, 2016, Smith was waived by the Lions.

