Ex-NFL Player Quanterus Smith Arrested After Robbing An AT&T Store For $500 Cash And 10 Phones! (Video)





TheBallerLife.com has learned that ex-NFL player Quanterus Smith and his sidekick was arrested in connection with the armed robbery of an AT&T store in Douglas County, a sheriff’s spokesman said.

WSBTV.com reports: Police told Channel 2's Tom Regan that on Wednesday, just before 6 p.m., Quanterus Smith, 27, and Brandon Byse, 22, robbed the AT&T store on Thornton Road at gunpoint, demanding money and taking iPhones. A store worker said the two men stole 10 phones and over $500. Officials told Regan the suspects fled, but their car was spotted a short distance away, on Skyview Road near Thornton Road, by a Douglas County sheriff's deputy.

SMH! This young man is only 27. Smith last played in the NFL with the detroit Lions back in 2016. On August 29th, 2016, Smith was waived by the Lions.