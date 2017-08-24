Heartfelt: Rapper Styles P And Wife Adjua Styles Get Emotional While Opening Up About Their Late Daughter’s Suicide! (Video)





Rapper Styles P and his wife Adjua appeared on Power 105.1’s “The Breakfast Club” recently and opened up about their late daughter Tai’s suicide and how the “Hip Hop” And Black community must start taking mental illness more serious.

In an emotional interview, Styles P and Adjua revealed their daughter showed no signs of wanting to take her life prior to the dreaded moment.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also, the Styles and wife talked about the importance of health, drinking green juices and eating a plant-based diet to live life to the fullest.

Watch the emotional interview below: