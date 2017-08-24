Ludacris Shows Off His Private Owned Plane With Black Father & Son Pilots! (Video)
Joy Taylor: 5 Fast Facts You Probably Did Not Know (Video)
75 NYPD Officers Rally In Support Of Colin Kaepernick…..Wearing #ImWithKap Shirts! (Video)
NFL Star Teddy Bridgewater’s Girlfriend Erika Cardona Authors New Children’s Book Titled, ‘Little Bear Teddy: Big Dream Come True.’
Rappers LL Cool J And Fat Joe Double Date With Their Wives In New York! (Photos)

Heartfelt: Rapper Styles P And Wife Adjua Styles Get Emotional While Opening Up About Their Late Daughter’s Suicide! (Video)



Rapper Styles P and his wife Adjua appeared on Power 105.1’s “The Breakfast Club” recently and opened up about their late daughter Tai’s suicide and how the “Hip Hop” And Black community must start taking mental illness more serious.

In an emotional interview, Styles P and Adjua revealed their daughter showed no signs of wanting to take her life prior to the dreaded moment.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also, the Styles and wife talked about the importance of health, drinking green juices and eating a plant-based diet to live life to the fullest.

Watch the emotional interview below:

SEE ALSO:

Check Out These Related Post

Check Out These Stories

Leave A Comment

Leave a Comment