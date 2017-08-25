Colin Kaepernick Thanks His Supporters For Rallying In Support Of Him Outside NFL Headquarters In New York! (Video)





Yesterday, NFL star and activist Colin Kaepernick took to Twitter and thanked over 1,000 participants of Wednesday’s rally in support of him outside NFL headquarters in New York.

Colin tweeted: “Thank you to everyone who went out to support yesterday. My faith always has been and always will be in the power of the people! saying in a tweet that his “faith always has been and always will be in the power of the people.”

The rally supporters’ demands included that Kaepernick be signed by the start of the regular season next month or face the backlash of a NFL boycott.

Watch the videos below: