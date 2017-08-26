Report: Florida Woman Who Allegedly Sued Amar’e Stoudemire For More Child Support Also Sued Another NBA Player For Paternity! (Video)





TheBallerLife.com – BallerWives.com has learned that the Florida woman who is allegedly suing NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire for paternity and child support…also allegedly did the exact same thing to former NBA baller Chris Duhon.

Bossip.com reports:

Quynn Lovett 36, sued former pro point guard Chris Duhon in 2009 for paternity and child support for her son, Jeremy Sterling Duhon. Duhon eventually admitted they’d had a relationship and agreed to pay Lovett $5,000 a month – with an extra $1,000 if she attended community college – plus $43,000 in back support for their son, Jeremy Duhon, who is now nine years old, according to court papers.

Their son was born right in the middle of Duhon courting his college sweetheart turned wife, Andrea, who he married in 2010.

In court papers, Duhon characterized Lovett as a work-shy gold digger who used their son to extract as much money as possible from him. Duhon said Lovett lied to him about attending college in order to get extra money, was constantly bugging him to advance her child support even though their son didn’t have furniture, and also said she asked for more money to pay for after-school care even though she was unemployed. Duhon contended that Lovett worked while they were together but totally stopped working once their son was born.

Fast forward to Amar’e Stoudemire…..

Lovett meanwhile said she’d made no income in 2013-2016, despite having more than $4,100 in expenses

Stay at home mom Lovett said Stoudemire sired her one-year-old daughter Zoe Renee last year, while he was married to Alexis Welch, his wife of five years and the mother of his four children. The pro athlete, who now plays in Israel, has called the suit “frivolous,” but acknowledged that he could be Zoe’s dad and agreed to pay $4,333 in child support each month.