ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith kicked off “First Take” yesterday by dancing with the Jabbawockeez in Las Vegas during the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight weekend.

Before the show, Smith tweeted:

“Whatever you do, do NOT miss the very beginning of @FirstTake today. ESPN at 10am. It’s embarrassing, but I don’t care damnit”

Watch the video below: