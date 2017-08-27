Ludacris Shows Off His Private Owned Plane With Black Father & Son Pilots! (Video)
Floyd Mayweather Opens Up $100 Million Dollar Check In Locker Room After Fight: “I Made $650M In 2 Fights!” (Video)



After beating UFC star Conor Mcgregor in a TKO last night, Floyd “Money” Mayweather opened up his 100 million dollar check in the locker room in front of the media, family and friends.

Mayweather secured a $100 million guaranteed purse for the fight, along with a significant share of the PPV revenue and ticket sales. Those numbers have been estimated at nearly 200 million, which would bring his total take to $300 million for his 28 minutes of action.

McGregor lasted for 28 minutes and 5 seconds before being knocked out in the 10th round, which means they fought for a total of 1,685 seconds. Some simple math reveals that Mayweather earned $178,041 per second of the fight. To put this into perspective, the median household income in the United States is around $52,000 per year based on a 40 hour work week.

Watch the video below:

All we can say is..Holy Smokes!!!

