After beating Conor McGregor last night, Floyd Mayweather pulled up to his new strip club “Girls Collection” in his brand new 3.3 million red Bugatti and partied all night.

It got so wild cops had to come and calm things down. Floyd partied inside for 2 hours, then re-surfaced and dealt with Vegas cops who showed up for crowd control.

Just to get inside Floyd’s new strip club last night, it cost $500 a pop. WOW.

Watch the video below: