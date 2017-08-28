Dwayne Johnson Wants To Meet The Little Boy Who Saved His 2-Year-Old Brother From Drowning After Learning CPR From Watching Him In The ‘San Andreas’ Movie! (Video)

Ludacris Shows Off His Private Owned Plane With Black Father & Son Pilots! (Video)
Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wants to meet a 10-year-old boy named Jacob O’Connor, who is being hailed a hero after saving his 2-year-old brother from drowning.

Jacob O’Connor says he found his younger brother face down in a pool. Jacob says he was able to save his brother’s life by learning CPR from watching Dwayne in his hit movie “San Andreas.”

In the movie, Johnson plays the character of a rescue chopper pilot who saves lives after a massive earthquake – including the life of his on-screen daughter.

