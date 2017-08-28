Dwayne Johnson Wants To Meet The Little Boy Who Saved His 2-Year-Old Brother From Drowning After Learning CPR From Watching Him In The ‘San Andreas’ Movie! (Video)

Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wants to meet a 10-year-old boy named Jacob O’Connor, who is being hailed a hero after saving his 2-year-old brother from drowning.
Jacob O’Connor says he found his younger brother face down in a pool. Jacob says he was able to save his brother’s life by learning CPR from watching Dwayne in his hit movie “San Andreas.”
In the movie, Johnson plays the character of a rescue chopper pilot who saves lives after a massive earthquake – including the life of his on-screen daughter.
Watch the videos below:
Check out what Dwayne had to say below…
I gotta shake the hand of a real life 10yr old hero. Jacob, I'm gonna fly you and your family out to Vancouver so I can meet you. Hopefully, your little 2yr old brother, Dylan is well enough to fly because I wanna meet him too. I'll have some very nice people contact your family in the upcoming days to make the arrangements. Can't wait to meet you big man. And make sure you bring your sweet tooth! 😉👍🏾