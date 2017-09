TheBallerLife.com would like to congratulate Serena Williams and her fiance Alexis Ohanian on giving birth to their first child.

The 35-year-old tennis champ and 34-year-old Reddit co-founder have welcomed a baby girl, who weighed 6-pounds, 13-ounce girl, according to ESPN.

on Friday.

Williams was admitted to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Palm Beach, Florida on Wednesday and was induced on Thursday.

Watch the below for more details on their birth…