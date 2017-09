For her new role on Netflix’s “Nappily Ever After,” actress Sanaa Lathan shaved off all of hair to play the lead role of Violet Jones.

Lathan shared a video with fans on Tuesday night rubbing her shaved scalp saying, “I feel so light, I could fly away!”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Check out the video below and let us know what you think.

#NappilyEverAfter 👶🏽 A post shared by Sanaa Lathan (@sanaalathan) on Sep 5, 2017 at 2:54pm PDT