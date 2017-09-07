Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Finally Meets 10-Year-Old Hero Who Saved His Little Brother From Drowning! (Video)

Ludacris Shows Off His Private Owned Plane With Black Father & Son Pilots! (Video)
Dwayne “The Rock’ Johnson finally got the chance to meet Jacob O’Connor, the 10-year-old boy who saved his 2-year-old brother from drowning after learning how to give CPR from watching “The Rock” perform it in the movie ‘San Andreas.’

After learning about Jacob’s heroic deed a few weeks ago, Johnson took to his Instagram page and said he wanted to meet Jacob.

Well, Johnson and Jacob met face-to-face on Tuesday. The actor said Jacob was nervous and shy during the meeting, but that “it was fun getting him to laugh and talk.”

Watch the video below:

