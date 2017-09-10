Kevin Hart And Chris Paul Hand Out Food And Water To Hurricane Harvey Victims In Texas! (Video)





After starting the #HurricaneHarveyChallenge urging his celebrity friends to donate at least $25,000 towards relief efforts in Texas a couple of weeks ago, comedian/actor Kevin Hart made sure the money that was raised was actually given to the people in need.

This past Friday, Kevin Hart, NBA stars Chris Paul and Trevor Ariza teamed up with the American Red Cross workers handed out water, food and supplies at a food bank in Houston, Texas. Friday. According to Hart’s donation page set up through the Red Cross, the #HurricaneHarveyChallenge has raised over $1.4 million for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Watch the video below: