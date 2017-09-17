Retired NBA Star Tim Duncan Raises $3 Million Dollars And Distributes 20,000 Pounds Of Food To The Virgin Islands For Hurricane Irma Relief! (Video)





TheBallerLife.com has learned that retired NBA star Tim Duncan has definitely put his money where his mouth is…by delivering on his promise to bring hurricane relief to the victims in Virgin Islands.

CBS Sports reports:

Just one week after pledging to donate $250K to relief efforts in the U.S. Virgin Islands for those impacted by the devastation left by Hurricane Irma, the Spurs legend volunteered his time on Friday by helping with the distribution of food for those in the region.

In Day One of his volunteer efforts, more than 20,000 pounds of food was given out to those impacted. And as originally promised, he matched his $1 million contribution on Saturday.

With Tim putting in his $1 million match and the 16,500 incredibly generous donors, the fundraising efforts reached a grand total of $3 million.

Duncan was born and raised in the U.S. Virgin Islands, so Hurricane Irma hit close to home for him.