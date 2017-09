After the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday and clinched a second straight trip to the WNBA Finals, Kobe and his daughter, Gianna, got inspired to get on the court and play little 1-on-1 themselves on the court.

By the looks of her game, Gigi is definitely going to be ready for the WNBA when she gets older.

Check out the video below:

@wnba finals rematch got us hype! A lil one on one with my baby Gigi #footwork #stringmusic #mambacita A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on Sep 17, 2017 at 11:20pm PDT