Ex-NFL Star Albert Haynesworth Accuses Ex-Girlfriend Brittany Jackson Of Physically Assaulting Him And Calling Him The “N-Word!” (Video)

TheBallerLife.com has learned that ex-NFL star Albert Haynesworth claims he’s the victim of domestic violence, alleging his son’s mother, Brittany Jackson, physically and verbally abused him…even calling him the “n-word.”

TMZ Sports reports:

The drama between Haynesworth and his ex, Brittany Jackson, went public Wednesday when she accused him of skipping out on child support for their young son.

Jackson’s a former college basketball star who says she also played in the WNBA.

Haynesworth — who reportedly made more than $50 MILLION during his NFL career — fired back with allegations of his own.

“Not only has she called me unthinkable names she has been extremely violent,” Haynesworth claims.

The 6’6″, 350-pound defensive tackle says he called police on the woman more than 10 times during their rocky 2-year relationship.

TMZ Sports obtained a police report filed back in January in which Haynesworth told police in Tennessee that Jackson kicked him in the groin twice after an argument at a friend’s house. Albert told cops she had been drinking wine.

Haynesworth claims his ex, who is white, would call him the n-word — despite the fact they have a mixed race child together — because “she said she wanted me to feel hurt bc I didn’t show her affection.”

Haynesworth adds, “﻿Being a man I am a provider and protecter I have millions of faults that are not flattering but NO ONE deserves to be mentally and physically abuse!!!”

Haynesworth released a statement on his Instagram page talking about his relationship with Brittany.

He wrote:

