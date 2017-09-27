Kevin Hart’s Mistress Montia Sabbag Opens Up About How They First Met, Their Relationship And S*x Tape: “We Slept Together 3 Times!” (Video)





Montia Sabbag, the woman at the center of the Kevin Hart s*x tape scandal, sat down for her first one-on-one interview with the “Dail Mail” and opened up in detail on her relationship with the comedian and actor Hart.

In the interview, Montia claims she flew to Vegas with the married star on a private plane and had s*x with him three times in his luxury suite during a three-day blow out in Las Vegas in August….and he didn’t mention his wife once.

The singer and makeup artist, Sabbag, 26, said she ‘did not know he was married,’ nor his wife Eniko Parrish was pregnant.