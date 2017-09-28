Idris Elba Goes Public With New Girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre (Video)
Watch: LaVar Ball Surprises His Struggling Handyman With A Brand New Truck And New Job As Property Manager For Big Baller Brand! (Video)
Detroit Lions Fan Responds After Being Called The N-Word For Sitting During National Anthem! (Video)
NBA Star Russell Westbrook Speaks On His New Book On Men’s Fashion Titled “Style Drivers And Says He Still Calls His Mother For Fashion Advice! (Video)
Snoop Dogg And Magic Johnson Discuss Colin Kaepernick Still Being Unemployed And Kneeling For The National Anthem!

Watch: Gabrielle Union And Sanaa Lathan Do The #ForTheD#ck” Challange! (Video)



As you probably already know, the #ForTheD-ck/Pu**y Challenge is taking social media by storm.

Celebrities like Erykah Badu, Cardi B, Issa Rae and Regina Hall have all participated in the challenge and dropped lyrics to tell the world what they have done and will do for some good s*x.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Now, actresses Sanaa Lathan and Gabrielle Union have joined the frenzy and took to their social media pages to tell the world what they have done/will do “For The D#ck.”

Watch the videos below:

SEE ALSO:

Check Out These Related Post

Check Out These Stories

Leave A Comment

Leave a Comment