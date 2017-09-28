Watch: Gabrielle Union And Sanaa Lathan Do The #ForTheD#ck” Challange! (Video)





As you probably already know, the #ForTheD-ck/Pu**y Challenge is taking social media by storm.

Celebrities like Erykah Badu, Cardi B, Issa Rae and Regina Hall have all participated in the challenge and dropped lyrics to tell the world what they have done and will do for some good s*x.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Now, actresses Sanaa Lathan and Gabrielle Union have joined the frenzy and took to their social media pages to tell the world what they have done/will do “For The D#ck.”

Watch the videos below: