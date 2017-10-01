Heartfelt: NBA Star John Wall Breaks Down In Tears While Thanking His Mother At Kentucky Hall of Fame Ceremony! (Video)





Earlier this week, NBA star John Wall gave a heartfelt speech during his induction into the University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame.

In his emotional speech, the Washington Wizards point guard didn’t leave a dry eye in the room after he broke down in tears while thanking his mother for raising him and overcoming several obstacles, including not paying the light bill so he could participate in AAU basketball. Wall shared personal stories of how his mother kept believing in him despite “always getting kicked out” of school for causing some kind of trouble.

