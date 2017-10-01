Idris Elba Goes Public With New Girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre (Video)
Watch: LaVar Ball Surprises His Struggling Handyman With A Brand New Truck And New Job As Property Manager For Big Baller Brand! (Video)
Detroit Lions Fan Responds After Being Called The N-Word For Sitting During National Anthem! (Video)
NBA Star Russell Westbrook Speaks On His New Book On Men’s Fashion Titled “Style Drivers And Says He Still Calls His Mother For Fashion Advice! (Video)
Snoop Dogg And Magic Johnson Discuss Colin Kaepernick Still Being Unemployed And Kneeling For The National Anthem!

Heartfelt: NBA Star John Wall Breaks Down In Tears While Thanking His Mother At Kentucky Hall of Fame Ceremony! (Video)



Earlier this week, NBA star John Wall gave a heartfelt speech during his induction into the University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame.

In his emotional speech, the Washington Wizards point guard didn’t leave a dry eye in the room after he broke down in tears while thanking his mother for raising him and overcoming several obstacles, including not paying the light bill so he could participate in AAU basketball. Wall shared personal stories of how his mother kept believing in him despite “always getting kicked out” of school for causing some kind of trouble.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Watch the video below:

John’s heartfelt words starts at the 4:38 mark below..

SEE ALSO:

Check Out These Related Post

Check Out These Stories

Leave A Comment

Leave a Comment