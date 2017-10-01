Washington Redskins Players Buy XBox For Kid Wearing A Colin Kaepernick Jersey! (Video)





TheBallerLife.com has learned that NFL ballers Rob Kelley and Keith Marshall paid it forward a few days ago by buying a kid wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey a brand new Xbox.

Kotaku.com reports:

Washington running backs Keith Marshall and Rob Kelley were in the Gamestop store at the Dulles 28 Centre in Virginia on Tuesday. When they saw a kid wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey then asking how much Xbox One consoles were, the pair got together and bought one for him.

The duo was in the store at the same time as 10 year-old Jaden Watts. They first noticed him when they “complimented him on his Colin Kaepernick 49ers jersey”, the Washington Post reports, before approaching the boy’s grandmother to ask if it was OK if they bought him the console and a game.

Jaden Watts’s grandmother was shocked and concerned why would some random guys by my grandson an Xbox.

“The first thing I’m thinking is there’s some pedophile trying to buy my grandson an Xbox,” Watts’ grandmother Saundra said. “So I’m like, I’m going to bust up in there and bust his bubble.”

The 10-year-old Jaden was asked why he was wearing Colin Kaepernick’s jersey:

Asked by the Post why he was wearing a Kaepernick jersey when he was a self-professed Cowboys fan, Jaden says “I liked how he wasn’t afraid to show what he thought. He risked getting fired, which was a big thing. I wouldn’t even do that, but he did, and I really like him for standing out. I don’t know if people agree with it, but he just doesn’t care what people say and that’s inspired me and probably inspired other people.”