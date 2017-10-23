Trending News: Sgt. La David Johnson’s Widow Speaks On Trump Forgetting Husband’s Name And Telling Her “He Knew What He Signed Up For!” (Video)





Myeshia Johnson, the pregnant widow of U.S. Army Sgt. La David Johnson, who was among four U.S. service members killed in Niger earlier this month, sat down with “Good Morning America” earlier today and spoke out about how Donald Trump struggled to “remember her husband’s name” during a condolence phone call he made several days later.

Also, Myeshia confirmed Rep. Frederica Wilson’s comments on how Trump told her that her late husband La David “knew what he signed up for” before he joined the military.

Trump called congresswoman Wilson’s description a “total fabrication.” But Johnson today said the congresswoman was “100 percent correct” about the call from Trump.

Watch the interview below…