After leaving a week long, stressful child custody court hearing battling his ex-girlfriend and daughter’s mother Norma Gibson, Tyrese Gibson checked himself into the hospital after complaining of chest pains and dehydration.

After being discharged from the Cedars-Sinai hospital Thursday night, Tyrese chatted with a TMZ reporter briefly about how he is doing after his stressful court appearance.

