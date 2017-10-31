Oh No!!! Wendy Williams Passes Out On Live TV From Heat Exhaustion! (Video)





TheBallerLife.com has just learned that talk show host Wendy Williams passed out during the middle of her live on-air show earlier this morning.

While dressed up in her Halloween costume as the Statue of Liberty at about 48 minutes into the show, Wendy started to stutter her words, then became wobbly on her feet before collapsing to the floor.

Luckily, Wendy returned to the show a few minutes later and explained her costume was too hot and caused her body to overheat.

Watch the scary moment below….