Kate Winslet Speaks On Idris Elba’s Foot Fetish And How She Had To Direct Their Love Scene In New Movie “The Mountain Between Us.” (Video)
Tyler Perry Recounts When He First Met Oprah Winfrey While Working As A Hotel Janitor (Video)
Viola Davis and Julius Tennon: A True Love Story (Video)
Watch: Morris Chestnut Does The “For The P Challenge” (Video)
Idris Elba Goes Public With New Girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre (Video)

Oh No!!! Wendy Williams Passes Out On Live TV From Heat Exhaustion! (Video)



TheBallerLife.com has just learned that talk show host Wendy Williams passed out during the middle of her live on-air show earlier this morning.

While dressed up in her Halloween costume as the Statue of Liberty at about 48 minutes into the show, Wendy started to stutter her words, then became wobbly on her feet before collapsing to the floor.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Luckily, Wendy returned to the show a few minutes later and explained her costume was too hot and caused her body to overheat.

Watch the scary moment below….

SEE ALSO:

Check Out These Related Post

Check Out These Stories

Leave A Comment

Leave a Comment