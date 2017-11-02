Kate Winslet Speaks On Idris Elba’s Foot Fetish And How She Had To Direct Their Love Scene In New Movie “The Mountain Between Us.” (Video)
Shannon Sharpe Calls Out Tony Dungy On Vouching For Bob Mcnair’s ‘Inmate’ Comments Regarding NFL Players Kneeling! (Video)



After Houston Texans owner Robert McNair warned his fellow NFL owners that they needed to avoid letting “inmates running the prison” at a recent meeting about NFL player protesting, FS1’s Shannon Sharpe weighed in on Mcnair’s controversial comments and called out former NFL coach Tony Dungy.

While McNair did issue an apology, many Houston Texans players and other NFL players were reportedly upset and did not take kindly to McNair’s use of the expression.

Watch the video below…

