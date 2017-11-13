Tyrese Gibson Apologizes To His Family & Fans And Says Social Media Meltdown Was Caused By Psychiatric Medication! (Video)

Over the weekend, Tyrese Gibson publicly apologized to his family and fans, explaining that his infamous social media “meltdown” was not due to issues with drugs or alcohol, but was result of him taking a psychiatric medication, which caused an “adverse effect.”
Along with the video below, Gibson captioned an apology on his Instagram.
Watch the video below:
11:11 today here’s my public apology – FYI contrary to false reports and narrative ! don’t have a mental illness, it was meds that was suggested to deal with the trauma of losing my daughter this way…. everything just changed. I want you guys to know that to this day I don’t drink, smoke or on any level do I do drugs……… because of this high stress and very traumatic experience I was advised then ultimately connected with multiple therapist and psychiatrist I had a few private meetings and this particular drug that was suggested although maybe helpful to others had an adverse effect on me and this is the reason I had a complete meltdown online – I’m in the clear now, this is being flushed out of my system and I’m ready to get back to 100% – please don’t chalk this up as “oversharing” a lot of people were effected by what these meds did to me over these last 2 months and this is my public apology a few I will make personally. I’m so very sorry guys – please guys just know again this is not the Singer, actor this is Shayla’s father……….. This will NOT compromise my case…. This is transparency and honesty and more of a suggestion, please seek professional opinions when it comes to drugs especially psychiatric meds. We all need to be still and preset in the Lord and he will deal with our fights and realities ”. Praying for you guys, and Pray for me and my family ! Love You TYRESE. Romans 12:2 Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is—his good, pleasing and perfect will. #ShaylaRocks.com