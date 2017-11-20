Watch: Dwyane Wade Releases New ‘BackCourt’ Reality Show Giving Fans A Look Into His Personal Life! (Video)





NBA superstar Dwyane Wade partnered with Facebook and launched a new behind-the-scenes reality show series titled,”BackCourt Wade.”

The five-part docu-series gives fans a candid, behind-the-scenes look into the personal life of Wade beyond the basketball court, including footage as he travels the globe for Fashion Week, visits China for his annual tour, builds his business portfolios and prepares for his 15th season on the court.

Watch the preview trailer and first episode below:

The remaining four episodes will be released on Mondays over the next four weeks.