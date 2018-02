Earlier today, Mo’Nique visited the ‘Breakfast Club” and had a face-to-face discussion with host Charlamagne Tha God on why he gave her ‘Donkey Of The Day’ over her calling for a Netflix Boycott.

During the back and forth exchange, Mo’Nique also addressed racial and gender inequality in Hollywood.

Watch the face-to-face discussion below:

Mo’Nique also hit up “The View” to speak more about the Netflix situation.