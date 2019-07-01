NBA Star Joel Embiid Takes His Girlfriend Anne De Paula On Vacation To See The Great Wall Of China (Video)
TheBallerLife.com has learned that former NBA star turned ESPN analyst Jalen Rose has finally responded to the outspoken Big Baller Brand CEO Lavar Ball for allegedly disrespecting his wife and ESPN host Molly Qerim with inappropriate comments.

In case you did not know, LaVar Ball joined ESPN’s “First Take” last month to discuss his son Lonzo Ball’s pending trade to the New Orleans Pelicans, and he received immediate backlash for an inappropriate comment he made towards host Molly Qerim (Jalen’s Wife) during his appearance.

When Molly asked the outspoken Ball if he was ready to “switch gears during a topic of discussion, Ball responded that Qerim could “switch gears with me anytime,” and after later receiving backlash, attempted to defend himself by stating that Qerim’s “mind is in the gutter” if she thought his comments were inappropriate.

After the incident, Qerim also faced backlash on social media from viewers who accused her of overreacting to Ball’s comments.

During an Instagram live story, Qerim’s husband, ESPN analyst Jalen Rose, addressed the incident.

Watch the video below:

