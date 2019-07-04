Watch: NBA Baller Austin Rivers Surprises His Best Friend Since 4th Grade With A Brand New Truck! (Video)

Watch: Idris Elba & New Wife Sabrina Elba Play Mr. And Mrs. (Video)
As a way to show his appreciation, NBA baller Austin Rivers surprised his best friend since 4th Grade with a brand new truck.

Rivers posted the video to his Instagram page along with the caption:

“Giving is so much better than receiving…especially when it’s to the ones you love most! You been my day 1 homie since the beginning. Best friend since 4th grade. You have always had my back and been one of my biggest supporters. You always were, and still are a big part of my progress and success…so It brings me so much joy to be able to buy you this bro. I know this been your dream truck for a while now….so happy I can make this happen for you. You deserve it man🙏🏼🙏🏼💯💯( put the keys in a Rolex box to throw him off)”

Watch the video below:

