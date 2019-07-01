Watch: NFL Rookie Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown Surprises His Mother With A New House & Car! (Video)

NBA Star Joel Embiid Takes His Girlfriend Anne De Paula On Vacation To See The Great Wall Of China (Video)
TheBallerLife.com has learned that Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver Marquise Brown surprised his mother with a new car and house over the weekend.

Brown posted the video to his social media account with the caption:

“Since I was 7yrs old this the moment I been waiting for, bigger than any moment I ever been apart of.. Everything I do is for you momma I love you 💜💜 You wanted a house and a car and you got it , I got you Forever Ever !!!”

Brown signed a rookie deal with the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens Marquise Brown signed a 4 year, $11,787,340 million dollar contract, including a $6,592,612 million signing bonus, over $11 million guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $2,946,835.

Watch the heartfelt video below:

