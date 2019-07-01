Watch: NFL Rookie Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown Surprises His Mother With A New House & Car! (Video)





TheBallerLife.com has learned that Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver Marquise Brown surprised his mother with a new car and house over the weekend.

Brown posted the video to his social media account with the caption:

“Since I was 7yrs old this the moment I been waiting for, bigger than any moment I ever been apart of.. Everything I do is for you momma I love you 💜💜 You wanted a house and a car and you got it , I got you Forever Ever !!!”

Brown signed a rookie deal with the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens Marquise Brown signed a 4 year, $11,787,340 million dollar contract, including a $6,592,612 million signing bonus, over $11 million guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $2,946,835.

Watch the heartfelt video below: