



TheBallerlife.com has learned that former NBA star Kevin Garnett, who has made over $300 million in his NBA career, has filed court documents to avoid paying his wife of 15 years Brandi Padilla spousal support after she filed for divorce back in July 2018 asking the courts to award her physical custody of the couple’s two children and spousal support.

The Blast reports:

KG filed his response on Monday, where he is asking for joint legal and physical custody of the kids. He is also asking the court to terminate spousal support for Brandi, citing a prenup the couple signed a month before the marriage.

The couple did agree on the date of separation — they both listed “TBD” — and the reason for the split, irreconcilable differences.

Padilla was a longtime girlfriend of Garnett, and the two tied the knot in July 2004 during a private ceremony in California. KG skipped competing in the Athens Olympic Games because of the wedding.