



During an exclusive interview with FS1’s “Fair Game” with Kristine Leahy, NBA star Dwight Howard sat down and spoke candidly about the rumors surrounding his sexuality, and the allegations that were made against him by a man named Masin Eliji, who is claiming he is Howard’s ex-boyfriend and they had a special relationship.

In case you did not know, Howard is referring to the lawsuit filed by Masin Elije, who claimed he had an alleged sexual relationship with Dwight and claimed the NBA star and his pastor threatened him with violence if he went public about it.

From the jump, Dwight has always denied the allegations, but told host Kristine Leahy the whole case caused him tremendous amounts of emotional pain.

Howard said, “I’m not gay… It hurt at first to go through it. I sat at home and I was like ‘I never want to come outside again.'”

