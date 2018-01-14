



Meet Kyra Luther, fiancee of NFL star Trae Waynes.

Trae and Kyra first met while they were students at Michigan State University. They have been dating since January 8th, 2013. The pair are now engaged.

The couple welcomed their adorable daughter, Layla, on December 13th, 2015.

Trae Waynes is currently playing cornerback for the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings. He played college football at Michigan State. He was drafted by the Vikings in the first round, 11th overall of the 2015 NFL Draft. Trae signed a four-year, $12.9 million contract with the Vikings that includes a $7.6 million signing bonus. Waynes’ entire contract is guaranteed.

