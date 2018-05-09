Michael B. Jordan Dodges Relationship Questions About Rumored Girlfriend Ashlyn Castro, Talks Life After Black Panther Movie And More (Video)





During an interview with the “Breakfast Club” yesterday, actor Michael B. Jordan did good job deflecting questions about his relationship with rumored girlfriend Ashlyn Castro. DJ Envy and Charlamagne did their best to get Jordan to open up, but the “Black Panther” star would not budge.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also, Jordan talked about his life after the successful “Black Panther” movie and much more.

Watch the interview below:

Back in January 2018, TheJasmineBRAND.com received a tip that the 30-year-old actor was dating a woman named Ashlyn Castro. We’re told that the pair spent New Years Eve together and she also celebrated Kwanza with the Black Panther star and his friends. Here’s a clip of Michael and Ashylyn at the same Kwanza party.

According to reports, Michael is allegedly trying to keep their alleged relationship under wraps. Despite the reports and photos/video circulating online, Michael has publicly remained adamant about his “single” status.

Two months ago at the “Black Panther” movie premiere, Michael told BET, “Technically, I’m single. Dating, but, you know, technically single.”

After doing a little research online, there’s not much info about Ms. Castro. After scanning through pics on her Instagram page, it appears Ashlyn might be a model.