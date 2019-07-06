Mike Epps & Wife Kyra Talk Recent Wedding, How They First Met, Fatherhood And More! (Video)





Actor/comedian Mike Epps stopped by “The View” recently and opened up about his recent wedding, new wife Kyra Robinson Epps, how they first met and what it’s like being a father to five girls.

Also, Epps talked about his new comedy special “Only One Mike.”



Mike and Kyra first met at an airport approximately two years ago. While waiting at the airport, Kyra said Mike came over to her and asked was she a dancer, meaning stripper. Kyra laughed at his humor and the two became friends and started dating ever since.

In May 2018, the two announced their engagement on social media.

On June 4th, 2019, Mike and Kyra married in Newport Beach, California, in front of a group of their celebrity friends who included Doug E. Fresh, Snoop Dogg and rapper T.I. and Tiny.

Kyra Robinson Epps was born September, 16th, 1984. She is from Chicago, Illinois. Kyra graduated from Columbia College in Chicago with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism. Also, she traveled to Costa Rica and obtained a degree in Latin American history and journalism from Universidad de Veritas.

On her social media bio, Kyra states she works for the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) as a producer on Iyanla: Fix My Life. In the past, she also worked as a producer on shows Paternity Court, Just Keke, and British TV show S*x Box. Also, Kyra collaborated with Mike and executive produced the BET Social Media Awards in 2017.

Prior to marrying Kyra, Epps was married to his ex-wife Mechelle McCain for 11 years. Mike first met Mechelle while they both worked in the movie, “The Fighting Temptations.” Mechelle and Mike married in July 2006, but unfortunately divorced in September 2017.

Mike and Mechelle have two daughters together, Maddison and Mariah. Mike also has two more daughters from a previous relationship.

Mechelle McCain recently talked about her long time marriage to Mike and why they ultimately got divorced.

