



NFL rookie Mecole Hardman shared a heartfelt video on social media of him and his family surprising his mother with a brand new house.

In the video, Mecole revealed the new house is totally paid off. The Kansas City Chiefs signed Mecole to a four-year contract worth nearly $5 million.

Mecole posted the sweet video on Twitter with the caption:

“I been dreaming of buying my mama a house since I was 8 and now to finally do it words can’t explain how happy I am,” Hardman said on Twitter. “I love you ma x100000000. It’s my turn to take care of you now.”

Watch the heartlet video below:

I been dreaming of buying my mama a house since I was 8 and now to finally do it words can’t explain how happy i am 🙏🏾 I love you ma x1000000000❤️ It’s my turn to take care of you now 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/nHpwQbMGvB — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) July 18, 2019

Mecole Hardman was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2nd round (56th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft held this past April. Hardman played at Georgia from 2016 to 2018. After his junior season, he decided to forgo his senior year and enter the 2019 NFL Draft.

Watch the video below of the moment Mecole received the NFL draft phone call from the Kansas City Chiefs.