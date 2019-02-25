



Meet Alyssa Karel Williams, wife of NFL star Brandon Williams.

When speaking about his wife Alyssa, Brandon said she has been there for him during the good and not-so-good times in his life.

During a press conference back in 2017, Williams recounted the time when he was a broke college student setting up Port-a-Potty toilets in an Arkansas park and Alyssa brought him McDonald’s breakfast and sat on the back of the truck and ate with him.

Williams said:

“She has been there for the highest of highs and the lowest of lows,” said Williams, whose fiancee sat in the front row of the auditorium. “I thank you so much for that and for being the loudest fan in the stadium on Sundays and just supporting me no matter what, but also [for] keeping me humble when I come home knowing that I am a future husband and father first.”

Back in 2016, Brandon popped the big question to his college sweetheart and girlfriend of 7 years, Alyssa Karel and “She Said Yes!” On July 1st, 2017, Brandon and Alyssa tied the knot. The happy couple spent their honeymoon in Greece.



The couple has two kids together, two handsome boys named Ryder and Nash.

Alyssa Williams describes herself as a Christian, stay at home mom, who is from Bentonville, Arkansas. Alyssa was a former Account Coordinator at Ivie & Associates, former Sales Coordinator at Margaritaville and worked at Ultimate Tan. She studied Mass Communications/Public Relations at Missouri Southern State University.

Brandon Williams currently plays nose tackle for the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens. Williams was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He played college football at Missouri Southern University.

On March 9th, 2017, Brandon signed a five-year, $54 million contract extension with the Ravens. In 2018, Williams made his way to his first Pro Bowl.