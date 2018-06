TheBallerLife.com – Ballerwives.com would like to congratulate ‘Luke Cage’ star Mike Colter and wife Iva on expecting their second child together.

Mike and his wife, Iva, a Netflix executive, revealed they are expecting their second daughter together.

Colter, 41, and Iva, 43, showed off her 6 month baby bump at the New York premiere of “Luke Cage” season 2 on Thursday.

Mike and Iva are also parents to their 3-year-old daughter Naiella.