



Meet Dominique Jordan Sensabaugh, wife of NFL star Coty Sensabaugh.

Coty and Dominique are college sweethearts who first met while students at Clemson University.

In July 2016, Coty married the love of his life Dominique in Atlanta, Georgia.

The happy newlyweds decided to forgo their honeymoon and instead go to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and hand out shoes to people in need. In exchange for wedding gifts, the couple instead asked for donations. They worked with Soles4Souls a charity that works in getting shoes for the less fortunate.

Dominique and Coty have a son together named little Marri.

Dominique Jordan Sensabaugh is a lover of Christ, philanthropist and entrepreneur, who grew up in Columbia, South Carolina. Currently, she is the CEO of Refined Precision Consultants, a full service consulting firm specializing in program design & implementation, marketing campaigns and organizing philanthropic endeavors. Mrs. Sensabaugh graduated with her B.A. degree in Political Science

from Clemson University in 2012.

As of this writing, Coty Sensabaugh currently plays for the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers. He played college football at Clemson and was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

On May 11th, 2012, the Tennessee Titans signed Sensabaugh to a four-year, $2.5 million contract. On March 14th, 2016, the Los Angeles Rams signed him to a three-year, $15 million contract with $6.5 million guaranteed. On October 8th, 2016, he was cut by the Rams. During his short stint with the Los Angeles Rams, Coty earned $4.5 million for just playing in three games.

On October 11th, 2016, Sensabaugh was signed by the New York Giants. He played one season with the Giants, and then signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers on March 20th, 2017. Coty signed a two-year, $2.6 million contract with a $425,000 signing bonus with the Steelers.

Every summer, the couple also sponsors a youth football camp, headed by Coty, named the Sensabaugh Camp Classic. The camp is free of charge and is for youths from 6-17 and is held at Fred J. Johnson stadium in Sensabaugh’s hometown of Kingsport. The camp has held its fifth season as of June 2017 and volunteers that attend include his cousin Gerald Sensabaugh and Texans’ safety Marcus Gilchrist, who Sensabaugh was teammates with at Clemson.[31]