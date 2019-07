Even though she’s only 5 years old, LeBron James’ daughter Zhuri is already making a name for herself on social media.

Being the ultimate family, Lebron has been sharing videos on social media of his family and showing the fans how cute and sassy his daughter Zhuri can be at times.

Watch this ‘too cute’ video below of Zhuri kicking Lebron out her room.