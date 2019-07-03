NFL Star Patrick Mahomes’ Girlfriend Brittany Matthews Responds To People Saying He Could Do A Lot Better Than Her (Video)





TheBallerLife.com has learned that NFL star quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ girlfriend, Brittany Lynne Matthews, responded to social media trolls saying he could do so much better than her by posting a bikini photo with a special message.

After reading messages from trolls, Brittany took to her social media page and posted the bikini photo and message below.

Patrick and Brittany have been dating since high school in Whitehouse, Texas. After graduating high school, Mahomes went on to play college football at Texas Tech University, while Brittany went on to college to play soccer at the University of Texas-Tyler.

Despite the challenges the couple experienced by the distance between them, their relationship survived through it all.

The couple now lives in Kansas City as Mahomes plays quarterback for the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs.

Brittany graduated from the University of Texas at Tyler with her Bachelor of Science degree in Kinesiology. After graduating from college, she went on to play professional soccer in Iceland. After hanging up her cleats in pro soccer, Brittany focused on helping people with health and fitness by creating and launching her own personal training business under the company name “Brittany Lynne Fitness.”

Patrick Mahomes currently plays quarterback for the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs. In case you did not know, Patrick is the son of former Major League Baseball (MLB) pitcher Pat Mahomes.

Mahomes played college football and college baseball at Texas Tech University. Patrick was drafted tenth overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017 NFL Draft.

On July 20th, 2017, the Chiefs signed Mahomes to a fully guaranteed four-year, $16.42 million contract, which included a signing bonus of $10.08 million.

Mahomes received multiple endorsement deals, including Hunts Ketchup, Oakley, Adidas and he was also named the cover athlete for Madden NFL 20.



