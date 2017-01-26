



Whitney Meyer and Tomas Dean, a biracial couple, sat down with “Good Morning America” and opened up about the birth of their biracial twin baby sisters, Kalani and Jarani, who have different skin tones.

Meyer is Caucasian and her boyfriend, Tomas Dean, the father of the twins, is African-American. Nine-month-old Kalani inherited her mother’s lighter complexion and blue eyes, while her fraternal twin sister Jarani inherited her father’s darker complexion and brown eyes.

Watch the interview below….