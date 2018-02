It’s real out here in these streets!!!

In a new interview on Revolt TV, a 30-year-old African-American woman named Jessica Davis shares how she contracted HIV in Atlanta while in a steady relationship with her then boyfriend.

After finding out she had swollen lymph nodes, a doctor diagnosed Jessica with HIV. She traced the HIV back to her boyfriend..who she suspected of cheating on her during their relationship.

Watch the full video below: