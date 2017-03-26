



Actress Audra McDonald visited the set of “Good Morning America” recently and oped up about her family, new baby girl and her role in the remake of the beloved Disney classic “Beauty And the Beast”.

Watch the interview below….

McDonald married her former husband – bassist Peter Donovan in September 2000. They have one daughter together named Zoe. McDonald and Donovan divorced in 2009.

On October 6th, 2012, Audra married her current husband Will Swenson. On October 19th, 2016, the pair became parents to a girl, Sally James McDonald-Swenson.