Donovan McNabb And Eric Davis Fired From ESPN After S#xual Misconduct Investigation (Video)





TheBallerLife.com has learned that former NFL stars turned analyst Donovan McNabb and Eric Davis have been fired from ESPN following an extensive investigation into accusations of sexual misconduct while employed at the NFL Network.

McNabb and Davis, were among seven former NFL stars turned analyst named in a s#xual misconduct lawsuit against NFL Enterprises filed in December by former NFL Network wardrobe stylist Jami Cantor, who worked at NFL Network for over 10 years until she was fired in October 2016 for allegedly stealing clothes.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

In the lawsuit, Cantor is accusing McNabb of texting her explicit comments. Those include him allegedly asking her if she was a “squirter” and asking her to “CUM to dinner with him.”

Cantor is accusing Davis of coming into her office asking for help with his clothes “so he could grab and push/rub his body” against her. In the lwsuit, Cantor said that Davis said various other s#xually-explicit comments, including things like: “I want you so bad,” “my c#ck is so hard because of you right now” and “you look like you would be an animal in the sheets.” Also, Cantor claimed that a text message sent to her from Davis said, “I can’t handle your (butt), it is so luscious.” Cantor said that on at least one occasion, Davis said that he wanted to “choke” her from behind until she “begged him to stop.” Cantor claims that one time while she was working on the set in the studio on a ladder, he grabbed her butt, sliding his hand in between her legs and touching her private area.

Watch the video below for more details about this story: