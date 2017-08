In an interview with Vogue, media mogul Oprah Winfrey opened up about why she never married Stedman Graham, her boyfriend of more than 30 years.

Winfrey and Stedman have been together since 1986. They were engaged to be married in November 1992, but the ceremony never took place.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Watch the video below:

Photo Source/Credit: Oprah