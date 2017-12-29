



Retired MLB star Darryl Strawberry sat down with Dr. Oz recently and opened up about his s*x and drug addiction, his recovery and his new book, “Don’t Give Up on Me.”

In the video clip below, Strawberry recounts how his s#x addiction got so bad during his professional baseball days … he would take women into the clubhouse and have sex with them between innings during games.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also, Strawberry talked about how he’s reached out to former NBA star Lamar Odom to see if he can help the ex-NBA star in his battle with substance abuse.

Watch the video below:

Strawberry has been married three times. In October 2005, his wife Charisse filed for divorce. He now resides in St. Charles County, Missouri with his third wife Tracy whom he met in a drug recovery convention. The couple was married in October 2006 and have since founded “The Darryl Strawberry Foundation”, an organization dedicated to children with autism.