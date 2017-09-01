LOL: NFL Star Marshawn Lynch Grubs On Some Chicken Wings Before Going Through The Tunnel For The Game! (VIDEO)

Ludacris Shows Off His Private Owned Plane With Black Father & Son Pilots! (Video)
As the Oakland Raiders team made its way through the tunnel to get ready for their final game against the Seattle Seahawks last night, a fan recorded NFL star Marshawn Lynch grubbing on some chicken wings before coming out to field.

LOL, Marshawn even shared some wings with Seahawks’ star Michael Bennett, who just like Marshawn, kneels during the national anthem before games for racial equality.

