Watch: NBA Star Russell Westbrook Surprises Family With Car He Won For Being All-Star Game MVP! (Video)

While playing an away game in Los Angeles earlier this week, NBA all-Star Russell Westbrook found some time to pay it forward back to the community.

Westbrook’s “Why Not? Foundation” teamed up with the United Way of Greater Los Angeles and the St. Joseph’s Center to help a family in need by surprising the Ibrahim family with a brand new 2017 Kia Sorento SXL car he received for winning the 2016 NBA All Star MVP.

The Ibrahim family, who is made up of a mother, father and four children, with another on the way, were recently dealt a bad blow when their car broke down and they were stuck without transportation.

